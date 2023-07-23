Trustmark (TRMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $19,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

