TXO Partners L.P.’s (NYSE:TXO) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 26th

TXO Partners’ (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 26th. TXO Partners had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE:TXO opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. TXO Partners has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

