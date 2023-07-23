Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $904,610.06

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $58.32 million and approximately $904,610.06 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,904.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00827823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00123706 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031022 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17307312 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $895,956.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

