United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 1488930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

