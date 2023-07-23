USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6,189.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.