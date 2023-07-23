Veritex (VBTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Veritex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,672 shares of company stock worth $81,523. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. Hovde Group cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

