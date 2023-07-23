Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY23 guidance at $4.55 to $4.89 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

VZ stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.