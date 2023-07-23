Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.30. Vicor has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vicor

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

