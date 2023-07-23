Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Melnyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,200.00. In other Victoria Gold news, Senior Officer Adam Melnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Marty Rendall acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.54 per share, with a total value of C$28,463.82.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

