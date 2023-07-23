Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,438 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $88.44 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

