Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity

Seagen Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $194.65 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.