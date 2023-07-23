Virtu Financial LLC Invests $450,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $116.54 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

