Virtu Financial LLC Invests $489,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

