Virtu Financial LLC Invests $496,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $3,237,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3,406.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Down 1.7 %

Elastic stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.