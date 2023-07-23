Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after buying an additional 497,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,031,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 over the last 90 days. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MP opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

