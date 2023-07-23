Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.