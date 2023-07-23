Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $141.90 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.