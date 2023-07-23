Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.36. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

