Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.36.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

