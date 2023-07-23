Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

