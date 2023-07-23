Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.36. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

