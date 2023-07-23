Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

V stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.