Visa (V) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

