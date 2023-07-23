Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.14

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.18. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 12,173 shares trading hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
