Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

