Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $207.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $211.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

