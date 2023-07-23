Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,432 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

