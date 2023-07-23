Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 422 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 620.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $554.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $558.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

