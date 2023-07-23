Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.89.

HSY stock opened at $246.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

