Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 23,155.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cummins by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,188,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $258.75 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.07 and its 200 day moving average is $237.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.