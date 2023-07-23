Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

