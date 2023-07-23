Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

