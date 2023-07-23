Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,824,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.40.

LULU stock opened at $382.96 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.55 and its 200-day moving average is $345.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

