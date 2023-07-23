Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 380,000 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 349.92%. The company had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

