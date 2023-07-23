Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

