Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

