Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $134,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.15 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

