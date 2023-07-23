Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

