Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $208,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

