Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UMC opened at $7.18 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

