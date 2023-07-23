Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 228,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,111,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Up 0.5 %

Infosys Increases Dividend

INFY stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.