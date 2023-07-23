Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Waters by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $288.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.30.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

