Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

ENB stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

