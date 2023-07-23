Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,607 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,521.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

