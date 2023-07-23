Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $184.68 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $189.76. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

