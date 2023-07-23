Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

YUM stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.