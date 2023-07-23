Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,347 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
NYSE:OMC opened at $83.81 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Read More
