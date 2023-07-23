Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 381 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ASML opened at $693.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $714.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.96.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.70.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

