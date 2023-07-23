Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ACWX stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.