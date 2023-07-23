Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $533.67 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.14 and a 200-day moving average of $477.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.23.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

